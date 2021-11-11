Cuisinart

Cuisinart Toa-60nv Convection Toaster Oven Airfryer

$229.95 $199.99

This unique kitchen workhorse is actually a premium full size toaster oven with a built-in airfryer. That means it not only bakes, broils, and toasts, it also lets you airfry right inside the oven. Air frying, which uses powerful ultra-hot air, is a healthier way to prepare delicious fried favorites, from wings to fritters to fries to shrimp. And since toaster ovens stay on the countertop, this fryer doesn’t have to move back and forth, from cupboard to counter. Enjoy the crunch without the calories and messy cleanup, with the AirFryer Toaster Oven!