Cuisinart

Cuisinart Soup Maker

£139.99 £79.00

Buy Now Review It

At Very

Cuisinart Soup Maker Plus is a ‘one-stop shop’ for a whole host of comforting recipes. The Cuisinart Soup Maker Plus can do any combination of sautéing, cooking, simmering, stirring and blending all inside the thermal glass jar, so it's perfect for soups, risottos, curries, sauces and much more. Add your base ingredients, such as onions and herbs, and let them saute on the cooking plate before adding the rest of your ingredients and liquids and letting them simmer away inside the robust glass jar. You can adjust the heat settings and add extra ingredients during cooking, stirring throughout using the slow stir function. At the end of cooking, you can choose from the different blending options. Select the 'slow stir' function to gently mix ingredients and retain a chunky texture, perfect for a risotto. Or use the high speed blend for smoother soups and sauces without any messy transferring from pan to blender. You can also use the Soup Maker Plus as a regular blender for cold ingredients such as smoothies and cocktails. With the 30 minute timer, you can let your ingredients simmer away and the machine will turn off at the end of the cycle for total piece of mind and with the entire process taking place in the jar, the clean up is quick and easy too.