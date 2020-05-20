Cuisinart Gr-4n 5-in-1 Griddler, 13.5″(l) X 11.5″(w) X 7.12″(h), Silver With Silver/black Dials

$79.00

Buy Now Review It

At

With five separate cooking options, the Cuisinart Griddler can handle everything from pancakes and sausages to grilled cheese to steaks, hamburgers, and panini. A floating cover and one set of reversible plates turn the Griddler into a contact grill, panini press, full grill, full griddle, or half grill/half griddle. Dual temperature controls ensure everything is perfectly cooked every time on the removable dishwasher safe nonstick cooking plates for easy meals and clean up.