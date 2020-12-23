Cuisinart

Cuisinart Coffee Center

The Cuisinart Coffee Center features a fully automatic 12-cup coffee maker on one side and a single-serve K-cup-compatible brewer on the other, so you can entertain a crowd or unwind with one perfect cup. Thanks to the HomeBarista Reusable Filter Cup, you can use your favorite beans with the single-serve function—and a gold-tone filter basket maintains pure, delicious coffee flavor on the 12-cup side. On those busy mornings, a 24-hour brew start function ensures your coffee will be waiting for you.