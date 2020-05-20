Cuisinart

Cuisinart Cgg-306 Chef’s Style Stainless Tabletop Grill

$229.99

Buy Now Review It

The Cuisinart Chef's Style Stainless Tabletop Grill is a powerful combination of raw grilling performance and great design. This grill goes from box to burgers in less than 10 minutes with no tools required. Once set up, two stainless steel burners combine for a total of 20,000 BTUs of meat-searing heat sparked by a simple TwistStart ignition system. Control your grilling experience with infinitely adjustable knobs and monitor the temperature with the integrated lid thermometer. Features: One 10 000 BTU Burner|275 Square Inch Cooking Surface|Easy twist start ignition; Lid has built-in temperature gauge|High-end stainless steel cooking grate|Works with a 1 lb. propane canister (not included)