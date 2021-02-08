Cuisinart

Cuisinart 3 Piece Pizza Kit

$57.99 $49.99

Create a fresh, grill fired pizza with Cuisinart's grilled pizza pack. This 3-piece set provides everything you need to grill a pizza - pizza stone, pizza peel and pizza cutter. Toss the stone on your grill and in about 15 minutes you'll be ready to turn out professional tasting grilled pizzas at home. The large stainless peel makes it easy to remove and maneuver your pizzas and the cutter will have you enjoying a slice in a flash. Features Pizza cutter has easy grip handle Create delicious homemade pizzas on top of grill Pizza stone size: 12" Color: Black The pizza set can be used in an indoor oven Package contents: Manual and warranty