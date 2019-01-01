Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Sea
Cuffed Crop Pants
$365.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A super-high rise enhances the slouchy ease of cas... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
30 Items We're Eyeing At Nordstrom
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
H&M
Wide-leg Pants
$34.95
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Trousers With Contrasting Topstitching
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Oak + Fort
Pant H378
$108.00
from
Oak + Fort
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Polka Dot Trousers
$49.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from Sea
DETAILS
Sea
Calah Cotton-poplin Wrap Dress
$380.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Sea
Feminin Tee
$80.00
$48.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Sea
Ethno Pop Oversized Checked Wool-blend Coat
$1150.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Sea
Ethno Pop Combo Dress
$450.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
More from Pants
DETAILS
M.M.LaFleur
The Tinsley Trouser
$225.00
from
MM.LaFleur
BUY
DETAILS
New Look Plus
Paper Bag Trousers In Green
£19.98
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Flared Belted Jumpsuit
£79.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Adidas
Track Pants
$70.00
from
Adidas
BUY
More from Shopping
Fashion
9 R29ers Pick The Best Workwear Pieces From Net-A-Porter's S...
With Marie Kondo controlling our every move, our closets are looking more cleared out than ever. But with all this spring cleaning comes a gaping hole
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay Section” Just Got A Major Refresh
Hold on to your butts, friends. We just got wind that Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay” section has been quietly refreshed with some stylish new
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
7 Spring Trends Inspired By 90s Rom-Coms, From
Pretty Woman
We've said it before and we'll say it again: they just don't make rom-coms like they used to. Sure we shed a tear during To All The Boys I've Loved
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted