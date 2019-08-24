Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorBed & Bath
Serta

Cuddly Comfort Memory Foam Body Pillow

$59.49
At Kohl's
Keep your whole body comfortable and relaxed thanks to this Serta Cuddly Comfort Memory Foam body pillow. In white.
Featured in 1 story
Soothing Gifts To Give Your Anxious Friend
by Sara Coughlin