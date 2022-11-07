Bearaby

The Cuddler is made from our innovative GOLS-certified Melofoam™, which is an all-natural, satisfyingly squashy rubber foam. It’s made by tapping sap directly from organic hevea trees in Sri Lanka, which is collected in coconuts and gently steamed to produce a spongey, airy foam. The entire process is completely natural and the rubber trees live for decades. Any waste (like water and the coconut husks used to collect the sap) is reused in the farming process to help new trees to grow. The responsive Melofoam™ Cuddler body pillow is encased in a removable, washable, GOTS-certified 100% organic cotton cover in a fresh white hue. You can pick up additional covers in our core Napper and Hugget colors for ultimate cuddle coordination! We never use any harmful chemicals or pesticides when growing materials or making our products, so you can rest easy knowing that you’re cuddling up with the next best thing to nature.