Cuddl Duds
Cuddl Duds Double Plush Velour Leggings
$28.00$24.27
At QVC
Fabrication: velour Features: double-faced and tightly knit fabric, wide waistband Rise: slightly below the waist Fit: fitted; cut to follow the lines of the body Leg Shape: tapered leg; tapers from thigh to narrow opening Inseam: missy/plus inseam 28-1/2" Content: 95% polyester/5% spandex, exclusive of decoration Care: machine wash, tumble dry This is a Cuddl Duds fit, not a QVC fit Imported