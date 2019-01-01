Dove

Cucumber Anti-perspirant Deodorant Aerosol 150ml

Choose Dove Go fresh Cucumber and Green Tea Anti-perspirant Deodorant to give your morning a burst of cucumber freshness with a soothing hint of sweet green tea. With up to 48 hours of anti-perspirant protection, you can carry the clean, crisp fragrances of cucumber and green tea with you all through the day.It’s new and improved formula, which is 0% alcohol, contains our unique ¼ moisturising cream which helps delicate underarm skin recover from the irritation caused by regular underarm shaving. It’s our most skin friendly anti-perspirant ever, providing the reliable underarm care you know and love, helping your underarms to look and feel softer, smoother and even more beautiful than before.To get the best results from your Dove Go Fresh Cucumber Anti-perspirant Deodorant spray, apply it to clean, dry skin. Shake the can well to evenly mix the protective and moisturising ingredients as they can settle between each use. Hold it 15cm away from your underarms and spray each one for around two seconds. Then simply enjoy delicately scented, lasting anti-perspirant protection from underarm wetness and odour for up to 48 hours. Easy as that!New and Improved Dove Anti-perspirant – Cares for your underarm skin like never before.