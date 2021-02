mooas

Cube Timer 10, 30, 50 And 60 Minutes

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

Mooas Cube Timer (CORAL) 10,30,50 and 60 minutes for time management! Just place the desired time face up to start the timer! Easy and comfy to use! Simple cube shaped design 2 levels of the alarm sound setting available! (High and Low) Excellent time management tool for home, school and office.