Everdure

Cube Portable Charcoal Grill

$199.95

Close your eyes and imagine firing up the coals out on the beach...or snacking on barbecue chicken right on your campsite. Then, open them—and take in this portable charcoal grill. It does all that and more, thanks to its very-smart design. Goes where you do: It’s compact and made of lightweight durable steel, so go ahead—take it on your next adventure. Holds the heat in: The handles stay cool to the touch, and there’s even a heat protection shield right on the bottom (perfect for setting it on a tabletop). Stashes your supplies: A handy storage tray and bamboo prep board nestle right on top, so it can carry your paper plates, tongs, or food for you. Cleans up easy: Since the charcoal tray is removable, it’ll be ready for next time faster than you can say “baby-back ribs.”