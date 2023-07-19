United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Smart Glass Jewelry
Cube Gold Ring
$56.00$39.76
At Smart Glass Jewelry
Recycled glass bottles are collected from bars, restaurants, friends, and dumpsters (really!) and transformed into the ultimate "cocktail" ring in our studio! 22K gold plated pewter. Glass approximately .75 inch by .75 inch square. *Adjustable band for custom fit size 4-8 *Matte finish brings out the color *Chunky glass for ultimate wow factor *Gift boxed for easy giving Aqua is from a Bombay Sapphire bottle Cobalt is from a vodka bottle Pine is from a red wine bottle Antique clear is from a Coca-Cola bottle Periwinkle is from a Sake bottle