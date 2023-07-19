Smart Glass Jewelry

Recycled glass bottles are collected from bars, restaurants, friends, and dumpsters (really!) and transformed into the ultimate "cocktail" ring in our studio! 22K gold plated pewter. Glass approximately .75 inch by .75 inch square. *Adjustable band for custom fit size 4-8 *Matte finish brings out the color *Chunky glass for ultimate wow factor *Gift boxed for easy giving Aqua is from a Bombay Sapphire bottle Cobalt is from a vodka bottle Pine is from a red wine bottle Antique clear is from a Coca-Cola bottle Periwinkle is from a Sake bottle