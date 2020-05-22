Bakker

Ctenanthe Burle-marxii

£6.99

Buy Now Review It

At Bakker

An extraordinary and decorative plant? We say the Ctenanthe burle-marxii! The striped, green leaves are red underneath. This air-purifying houseplant makes soft noises in the evening. It's the leaves of the Ctenanthe stretching upwards. This jungle plant needs high humidity. That is why we spray the leaves at least once per week. This prevents the leaf edges from drying out. Always keep the soil moist, without letting the plant stand in water. Place the plant in full or partial shade. Not only are they decorative, they are also good for you!