Cuisinart

Csb-75bc Smart Stick 200 Watt 2 Speed Hand Bl

C$48.94

Buy Now Review It

Color Name:Brushed Chrome. You will find blending easier than ever with this Cuisinart Smart Stick hand blender. Pick it up to blend cold drinks, hot soups, and crandecirc-pe batter andndash- right in the pitcher, pot or bowl. Itandrsquo-s comfortable to hold, easy to use, and the blending shaft and beaker are dishwasher-safe. Enjoy! This Cuisinart Smart Stick Hand Blender is designed to handle a variety of basic tasks. Elegant brushed chrome or a variety of bold colors houses a powerful motor, and the handy andldquo-stickandrdquo- design lets you blend in a pot, bowl, or pitcher. With two speeds, you can handle all your food prep tasks on high or low. Operation is easy and cleanup is quick. What could be better.