Good (Skin) Days™

C’s The Day Serum

$26.00 $20.80

Buy Now Review It

At Soko Glam

Brighter skin days are within reach with this concentrated, stable vitamin C serum. Not only is it formulated with 10% pure vitamin C (ascorbic acid), but it also contains skin brightening licorice root extract and niacinamide (vitamin B3) to diminish dullness, improve tone, and minimize the appearance of pores and fine lines. C’s The Day Serum also contains a blend of ginseng and mushroom, to help calm and nourish skin. Antioxidant-rich camu camu rounds out the formulation - a potent cherry-like fruit that contains 40x more vitamin C than oranges.