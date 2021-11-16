Karen Frazier

Crystals For Beginners: The Guide To Get Started With The Healing Power Of Crystals

Discover how crystals and healing stones can help you fight stress, cope with anxiety, and more as you explore the basics of crystal healing using this beginner’s guide. With simple guidance, you’ll learn to curate your own crystal collection, and detailed crystal profiles will help you choose the crystal that works best for your healing. Unearth the power of healing crystals with: Clear instructions―Use this crystal book to explore every facet of healing, including how to use different crystals and the top 10 crystals every collection should have. Healing remedies―Overcome negative emotions and foster positive growth using specific crystal prescriptions, healing mantras, and crystal grids that help you focus energy and intention while balancing your chakras. Comprehensive crystal profiles―Learn to identify different crystal types with 50 detailed crystal profiles that feature images of both worked and unworked versions. Harmonize and heal your body, spirit, and mind with this crystal and chakra healing book.