Swarovski

Crystalline Chic Watch

$379.00

Buy Now Review It

At Swarovski

The design of this watch by Swarovski is inspired by the serene beauty and purity of raindrops. This imagery is emphasized by the flowing shape of the champagne-gold tone PVD coated stainless steel case, which is filled with approximately 1,000 crystals sparkling in a greige hue. The gray sunray dial and sparkles create unique, contrasting brilliance. Meanwhile, a champagne-gold tone PVD coated bracelet secures the watch to the wrist, making it an elegant addition to your everyday outfits.