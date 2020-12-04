United States
Swarovski
Crystalline Chic Watch
$379.00
At Swarovski
The design of this watch by Swarovski is inspired by the serene beauty and purity of raindrops. This imagery is emphasized by the flowing shape of the champagne-gold tone PVD coated stainless steel case, which is filled with approximately 1,000 crystals sparkling in a greige hue. The gray sunray dial and sparkles create unique, contrasting brilliance. Meanwhile, a champagne-gold tone PVD coated bracelet secures the watch to the wrist, making it an elegant addition to your everyday outfits.