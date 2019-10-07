Waterford

Crystal Wine Glass Pair, Set Of 2

$50.00 $37.50

At Saks Fifth Avenue

The Waterford Elegance Series is a crowning achievement of craftsmanship and the pinnacle of elite fine wine and spirits enjoyment. Each lead-free crystal stem is uniquely contemporary in design and deportment, with a clear, delicate bowl, striking deep V-plunge, crisp rim, pulled stem and flawlessly modern profile.The Waterford Elegance Collection of varietal specific stemware and barware is a hallmark of elegant entertaining and good taste, transforming any event into a special occasion. Set of two. Crystal. Hand wash. Imported. SPECIFICATIONSCapacity, 17.6 oz. 2.5"W x 4.25"H x 2.5"D.