Search
Products fromShopJewelryEarrings
Lisa C Bijoux

Crystal Watermelon Bee Earrings

$95.00
At Clothia
Lisa C Bijoux's signature watermelon motif makes its way to ear decor, in the form of glittering slices dangling from the clutches of honeybees. A true collector's item. For pierced ears. In red/gold. Made in Italy.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Picks From Our Favorite New Online Stores
by Emily Ruane