Leighton Denny

Crystal Top Coat

£12.00

Buy Now Review It

At Marks & Spencer

Crystal clear, crystal hard and fast drying. Gives a superior result with added lustre and incredible shine. It glides on to leave a super-hard, protective shield that is touch dry in seconds. With a high gloss, wet look finish and UV-absorbers, it keeps nail colour looking fresh and vibrant day after day. About the brand- Leighton Denny Expert Nails offers a range of multi-award winning high performance nail colours and professional hand and foot care products. The business was founded by award-winning nail technician Leighton Denny in 2005, and has since evolved into one of the world’s leading professional nail care brands. Leighton’s passion for glamour, colour and performance is reflected throughout the Leighton Denny Expert Nails range.