Adam Selman Sport

Crystal Slip Dress

$1195.00

Buy Now Review It

At Carbon38

Take over the dancefloor in the Crystal Slip Dress from Adam Selman Sport. This is a slim fitting mini dress with pull-on styling, a square neckline, and non-adjustable stretch spaghetti straps. Featuring thousands of rainbow crystals heat-pressed to stretchy active spandex. Pair with your favorite sneakers for a night out without feeling the discomfort of structured, body-limiting clothing.