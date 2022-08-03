Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Forever New
Crystal Sheer Sleeve Mini Dress Black
£110.00
£77.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Otrium
Need a few alternatives?
Forever New
Penelope One Sleeve Sequin Dress Black
BUY
£33.99
£117.00
Otrium
H&M
Sequined Dress With Fringe Hem
BUY
$59.99
H&M
COS
Oversized Gathered Dress
BUY
£69.00
COS
Urban Outfitters
Uo Serendipity Neutral Linen Babydoll Dress
BUY
£49.00
Urban Outfitters
More from Forever New
Forever New
Penelope One Sleeve Sequin Dress Black
BUY
£33.99
£117.00
Otrium
Forever New
Daniella Long Quilted Puffa
BUY
$179.99
The Iconic
Forever New
Mabel Kilt Mini Skirt
BUY
$79.99
The Iconic
Forever New
Isla Curved Cinched Polo Knit Jumper
BUY
$44.95
$89.99
Forever New
More from Dresses
By Anthropologie
Crochet Mini Dress
BUY
$49.95
$88.00
Anthropologie
Farm Rio
Under The Sea Cover-up
BUY
$99.95
$150.00
Anthropologie
J.Crew
Button-front Eyelet Dress
BUY
$116.99
$198.00
J. Crew
J. Crew
Linen Daydream Dress
BUY
$59.99
$148.00
J. Crew
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted