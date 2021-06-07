Medik8

With four strengths to suit your skin’s needs (and its tolerance!), Medik8’s Crystal Retinal will super-charge your ritual with stable retinaldehyde to stimulate your cells to manufacture precious collagen which bolsters skin’s resilience and density. Level 6 contains 0.06% encapsulated retinol and is a step up from 3 when your skin has acclimatised – great for those who’re used to retinol but want to ramp things up a gear. Retinoic acid is the form of retinol your skin can utilise (currently only available via prescription because of its potency) however, cells convert retinol (vitamin A) into retinaldehyde then retinoic acid with remarkable results – it’s just that they take a bit longer. Thus, by skipping a step in the conversion process and harnessing encapsulated retinaldehyde – a revolutionary new form of vitamin A – Medik8 speed up the line-smoothing, brightening, firming and dark spot-diminishing process with tangible changes in four weeks of use. With a unique crystal structure that is readily metabolised by enzymes when applied, Crystal Retinal ensures stability and maximum absorption while mitigating risk of irritation. With the radiance-boosting, clarifying and retexturising benefits of retinol (without the scaly side-effects), this fortifies skin overnight and delivers a visible difference 11 times faster than retinol. The addition of plumping and moisture-retaining hyaluronic acid and glycerin, alongside antioxidant vitamin E makes this perfect for those who are keen to continue their retinol journey.