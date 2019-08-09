Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Tory Burch
Crystal Pearl Stud Earrings
$78.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Crystal pearl Stainless steel Post at back Imported, China Stud shape Style #TORYB47380
Featured in 1 story
What Real College Students Splurge & Save On
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Jeweliq
Triple Pearl Earcuffs
$25.00
from
Jeweliq
BUY
DETAILS
Lauren Wolf Jewelry
Large Stud Earrings
$132.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Amber Sceats
Luna Earrings
$109.00
from
Amber Sceats
BUY
DETAILS
BaubleBar
Suspension Pearl Drops
$26.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
More from Tory Burch
DETAILS
Tory Burch
Stephanie Caftan
$119.99
from
eBay
BUY
DETAILS
Tory Burch
Evil Eye Bangle Watch
$195.00
from
Tory Burch
BUY
DETAILS
Tory Burch
Printed Carved Wedge Flip Flop
£75.00
from
Tory Burch
BUY
DETAILS
Tory Burch
Above The Clouds Silk Square Scarf
C$208.01
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Earrings
DETAILS
Susan Alexandra
Pearly Yin Yang Earrings
$128.00
from
Susan Alexandra
BUY
DETAILS
Wolf Circus
Cairo Hoops
$75.00
$45.00
from
American Two Shot
BUY
DETAILS
Nina
Baroque Pearl Earrings
$115.00
$68.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Mulberry and Grand
Venus Drop Earrings
$34.00
$17.00
from
Mulberry and Grand
BUY
More from Living
Money Diaries
A Week In Silver Spring, MD, On A $266,716 Joint Income
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend
by
You
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Food Trends
24 Spiked Seltzer Brands To Sip On This Summer
Hard seltzer isn't exactly a new concept. We first started seeing cans of spiked bubbly water in summer 2016. Since then, however, the drink trend has
by
Olivia Harrison
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted