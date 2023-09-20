zagg

Crystal Palace Snap With Kickstand

$54.99

At Zagg

The gorgeous Crystal Palace Snap with Kickstand case is a consistent favorite, combining scratch-resistant, anti-yellowing transparency with 13 feet of drop protection. This MagSafe compatible case is made with graphene, one of the strongest materials on earth. Crystal Palace Snap with Kickstand protects your phone while showing off its sleek lines. Drop Resistant up to 13ft│ 4m: Crystal Palace Snap with Kickstand has been tested and proven to protect your phone from drops up to 13 feet (4 meters).1 Strengthened with Graphene: Graphene is harder than diamond, yet more elastic than rubber, and it’s 200x stronger than steel.2 Crystal Clear Case: Crystal Palace Snap with Kickstand has a transparent, scratch-resistant surface with anti-yellowing properties. Integrated Kickstand: The kickstand allows for hands-free viewing, and it folds back flush with the case. MagSafe Compatible:Crystal Palace Snap with Kickstand is MagSafe compatible and works with most wireless compatible chargers. 70% Recycled Content3: Crystal Palace Snap with Kickstand is made with up to 70% post-consumer recycled content. Rounded Edge Design: Rounded edges provide a confident, comfortable grip. Antimicrobial Treatment: An antimicrobial agent with properties built in protects your case by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against degradation from microorganisms.4 Slim Design: The slim, lightweight design fits easily in your pocket and comfortably in your hand. 1Mil Std 810G 516 2See ZAGG.com/grapheneFAQ for more details. 3Recycled material content is verified by an independent third party. 4Contains an antimicrobial agent with properties built in to protect your case by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against degradation from microorganisms.