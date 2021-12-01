Uncommon Goods

Crystal-infused Zodiac Nail Polish

Did you hear about the girl with magic fingers? Everything she touched became peace and light. This vegan, 5-Free nail polish infused with micronized crystals related to each sign in the zodiac is a sparkly way to stay connected to your star sign's personality. Katie Huang designed the lacquer for yogis to keep the powers of crystals on them as they practiced. Moonstones, for example, are thought to bring emotional balance; so sensitive Cancer's pale blue polish is full of them. Flashy Leo's red wine hue contains Tiger's Eye to encourage constructive manifestation. Whether you’re holding crow pose or a glass of wine, the shimmering polish will remind you to breathe, reset—and harness the power of the zodiac qualities that make you so special.