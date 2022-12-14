MandalaGems

Crystal Infused 5 Perfume Oil Gift Set

Send your best friend, gem sister, or sweet family member an extra special birthday or just because gift. This Crystal Infused Perfume Gift Set is a great way to celebrate any day. Quick to ship and boxed to impress, full of pretty tissue paper, and sprinkled with rose and lavender buds to add a sweet scent to the unboxing experience. What You will Receive: Empath Perfume Oil, crafted with Black Tourmaline Crystals, Palo Santo and Sage. Visionary Perfume Oil, crafted with Rainbow Moonstone Crystals + Night Blooming Jasmine, Lavender and Frankincense Essential Oils Mystic Perfume Oil, crafted with Amethyst crystals + Lavender buds Manifest Perfume Oil, crafted with Peridot Crystals and Sage Essential Oil Self Love Perfume Oil, crafted with Rose Quartz Crystals + Rose Geranium Essential Oil Bonus: Save $25 by buying all five! Its like getting one FREE!✨ 🍀MANIFEST🍀 Crystal Infused Perfume, crafted with PERIDOT Crystals and SAGE. Apply to your wrists and neck whenever you could use some extra ABUNDANCE + clearing energy. P E R I D O T - The healing crystal of Peridot was discovered on a little island in Egypt some four thousand years ago where it was worn as a talisman that protected High Priests from any of the Pharaoh’s ire. They also used cups fashioned from Peridot in honor of the Goddess Isis, who governed all of nature but particularly the Nile that was the source of Egypt’s rich riverbank farmlands. Peridot promotes responsibility and forgiveness, instilling confidence in one’s own abilities and reestablishing a sense of self-worth. A powerful generator of the frequency of increase, this lovely talisman may be utilized to MANIFEST abundance in all areas of one’s life. In nature Peridot grows as a hexagon. In Sacred Geometry the hexagon represents balance, positivity and resolution. The hex appears again and again in nature from flowers to honeycombs. So again, we find the Peridot spirit having strong ties to Gaia and the patterns of creation itself. A hexagon has six sides, as does the Star of David and Seal of Solomon. No matter the form, Peridot draws on that geometric spiritual key for good fortune, Yin-Yang balance and all the senses with the 6th representing our mind and wisdom. Is it any wonder that Light workers turn to Peridot for manifestation and drawing communities together? S A G E - Sacred sage has been used for centuries in ritual in many native traditions for cleaning negativity in a space or within a person. 🖤Empath🖤 Protection Perfume Oil, crafted with Black Tourmaline Crystals, Palo Santo and Sage. As an Empath myself, I know first hand how difficult and downright stressful it can be being around other people's energy. It is common for Empathic people to quickly feel anxious, drained + exhausted by the tumult of the energies around us. This is because we FEEL everyone's energy, good or bad. Anointing yourself with this will hold you in a protective space and help keep you protected from all this. This Perfume has been in the works for sometime and is made with the same formula as our Protection spray ~100% Pure Essential Oils, Crystals and lots of energy is in each bottle! Use often and generously, I keep one in my purse for whenever I'm started to feel overwhelmed or anxious in a social situation, for a little extra protection and positive energy. B L A C K T O U R M A L I N E - the pinnacle of protective stones, with a very grounding energy. P A L O SA N T O - "Holy Wood" It is said that the spirits of the sacred palo santo trees are carried in the essential oil and are part of what makes the oil so potent. It helps remove negative energy from spaces, while leaving space for those juicy good vibes to roll in. It not only brings peace, It’s also a natural air purifier, with anti-bacterial and anti-microbial properties! S A G E - Sacred sage has been used for centuries in ritual in many native traditions for cleaning negativity for a space. The smoke from dried sage changes the ionic composition of the air, and can have a direct effect on reducing our stress response. Ingredients : 1/2 oz glass perfume bottle, fractionated coconut oil, Organic Palo Santo Essential Oil, Organic Sage Essential Oil, + Black Tourmaline Crystals. 💜Mystic💜 Ritual Perfume Oil, crafted with Amethyst crystals + Lavender buds to activate creativity while soothing and relaxing your body and mind. AMETHYST - referred to as "nature's tranquilizer" - in crystal lore amethyst is said to be the creative's "muse" stone, and is associated with peace and serenity. LAVENDER - This gloriously floral and fresh scent has calming and sedative properties, making it a wonderful oil to help relax, fight stress and to promote sleep. 💗Self Love💗 Ritual Rose Perfume is made only during the Full Moon, and is charged under its magical lunar rays. Self Love is something we could all use a little more of. Use this handcrafted perfume daily, crafted with rose quartz crystals and organic essential oils, as a beautiful reminder that you are a Divine Goddess in Human Form, deserving of Infinite Love. ROSE QUARTZ - The ultimate self love and unconditional love stone, these lovely pink crystals add a loving vibration to your body or space. ROSE GERANIUM - assists in promoting vitality for the entire family, young and old. This uplifting oil has an overall balancing effect on the mind and body and is also widely cherished as a powerful assistant in promoting ease and grace during a woman's monthly cycle. Calming and grounding, rose geranium helps to reduce feelings of stress and worry. Its balancing effect on the body and mind makes rose geranium an excellent choice to uplift mood and to promote feelings of well-being. Bonus: You may also sprinkle this into your bath water for a Self Love Ritual BATH! Ingredients : 1/2 oz perfume glass bottle, Organic Rose Geranium Essential Oils + Rose quartz Crystals + Fractionated Coconut Oil 🌚 VISIONARY🌙 perfume oil, crafted with Rainbow Moonstone Crystals + Organic Essential oils of Night Blooming Jasmine, Lavender and Frankincense. As ancient as the moon itself, Rainbow Moonstone holds the power of mystery. It is a Crystal of Magick, the Sacred Feminine, of the Night, and especially connected to La Luna, our Moon. Use often and generously whenever you want to connect deeply with the Divine Essence of the Moon, which will in turn connect you deeper with your INTUITION. R A I N B O W M O O N S T O N E - the MOON GODDESS CRYSTAL, with a very gentle energy. + Rainbow Moonstone acts as a prism, diffusing energy throughout the aura. + It provides psychic protection, clearing the mind and senses, and aids in lucid dreaming and calm sleep. It deflects negativity and eases emotional trauma. + Aligned with the Goddess, Rainbow Moonstones connect with the energies and spirits of Nature, from plant devas to galactic consciousness. N I G H T B L O O M I N G J A S M I N E - Jasmine is considered one of the most powerful flowers used in spell work and magic. It has an intoxicating fragrance + feelings of love and peace surround this exquisite and delicate floral oil. L A V E N D E R - Calming and soothing, this essential oil will help keep one in a state of relaxation and peace. F R A N K I N C E N S E - SACRED Frankincense oil is revered for its powerfully uplifting and clarifying effects for the body and mind. +Provides protection for you, encourages healthy moods, and will turn you into a walking Temple. + Used in worship since time immemorial for the way it blends its many healing powers with an intoxicating fragrance, frankincense can properly be said to belong to the family of sacred scents