Blithe

Crystal Iceplant Pressed Serum

$49.00 $37.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Which skin type is it good for?✔ Normal✔ Oily✔ CombinationAn anti-polluaging serum and moisturizer hybrid, this formula is packed with 63 percent iceplant extract, which provides lasting hydration and nourishment without heaviness.Solutions for:- Dryness- Dullness and uneven texture- PoresIf you want to know more Iceplant extract is combined with botanical extracts to provide skin with featherweight, lasting moisture while protecting against harsh climates and pollution. Formulated into a cooling gel cream, iceplant extract from the Sahara helps to soothe, hydrate, and minimize the appearance of pores. The all-in-one product is designed to condense serum and moisturizer into one step that nourishes and hydrates skin without heaviness.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know:Curated by Glow Recipe, the go-to for the best Korean beauty innovations. Glow Recipe is at the forefront of the latest K-beauty trends, identifying and bringing only top quality products and skin care secrets stateside. Get your glow on! This product also is free of mineral and synthetic dyes.