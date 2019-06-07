Blithe

Crystal Iceplant Pressed Serum

$49.00 $19.60

Buy Now Review It

At Glow Recipe

Part of Blithe’s innovative Pressed Serum line, this lightweight anti-pollution serum and moisturizer in one nourishes and protects skin, without leaving it feeling greasy or weighed down. With 61% Crystal Iceplant extract, it simultaneously soothes, gently hydrates, and protects skin from free-radical damage while minimizing the appearance of pores. Plus, there’s something else that’s cool: the Iceplant extract’s actual cooling effect. A double-duty multitasker that’s great for lightweight but impactful hydration.