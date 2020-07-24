Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Nordstrom
Crystal Huggie Hoop Earrings
$39.00
$22.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Eternity-ring inspiration leads to simple and elegant huggie hoops, for a polished finishing touch to any ensemble.
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
A New Day
Thick Hoop Earrings
$7.99
from
Target
BUY
Gypsy BK
Muni Matte Earrings
$69.40
from
Gypsy BK
BUY
Gimaguas
Salsa Hoops
€39.00
from
Gimaguas
BUY
Laura Lombardi
Onda Charm Earrings
$100.00
from
Laura Lombardi
BUY
More from Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Barnet Soft Woven Tote
$89.00
$26.70
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Nordstrom
Cashmere & Silk Wrap
$99.00
$29.70
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Nordstrom
Eyelet Minidress
£63.21
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Nordstrom
Eyelet Minidress
$129.00
$64.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Earrings
The Vintage Royalty
The Jodi
$42.00
from
The Vintage Royalty
BUY
Stellar 79
Twirl Earrings 18 Karat Gold Vermeil
£225.00
from
Stellar 79
BUY
Otiumberg
Crescent Stud With Amethyst & Yellow Gold Vermeil
£50.00
from
Otiumberg
BUY
promoted
A New Day
Shell Drop Earrings
$9.99
from
Target
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted