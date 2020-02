New Sensations Novelties

Crystal Heart Of Glass – Pink

$49.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ella Paradis

Heart matters A crystal clear, incredibly precise glass massager that easily pinpoints internal pleasure points, this ripple-textured, gorgeously designed dildo is fantastically versatile, incomparably body safe, and shaped for unsurpassed enjoyment. Highlights: Body safe Hypoallergenic Temperature sensitive Enjoy up to up 8.6inches (21.84cm) of endowment