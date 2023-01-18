NS Novelties

Crystal Heart Of Glass

$59.95

Buy Now Review It

At Adam and Eve

Glass Wand Teases Your Lover With Multiple Sensations! Includes heavy-duty storage case for extra protection This sensual glass wand with its stunning pink heart makes the perfect gift for that special someone in your life! • Sleek and smooth for easy vaginal and anal penetration • Bulbous shaft provides extra stimulation with every move • Warm it up for a life-like feeling during massage or play • Cool it down to surprise your lover and make them squeal • Pink heart handle provides sexy accent and greater control • Measures 1.5 inch wide and 5.5 inches long, insertable • Made from hypoallergenic and shatter-resistant glass • Protected by rugged plastic storage case for extra proctection The shaft is unbelievably smooth to the touch, slipping easily inside you with just a bit of lube. As you pump away, the bulbs on the shaft massage your sensitive G-Spot or prostate for a body-shaking orgasm! Temperature play is one of the reasons sex toy users love glass so much. Temperature play is based around making your hot or cold for increased stimulation and sensations. Just run warm water over your glass wand for a few minutes to heat it up. The result is a more natural and more life-like feel during play, and it feels incredibly soothing during a massage. Or you can cool it down with cold water or a few minutes in the fridge. The resulting shock of the cold glass toy will make your lover squeal, harden their nipples, and give them goose bumps… at the very least! The pink heart makes an attractive and even romantic accent. And it also serves several practical purposes as well. First, the pink heart functions as a handle so you can easily control your vibrator even if your hands are slick with lube. Second, the heart serves as an important safety feature and prevents you from inserting the glass wand too deeply inside your vagina or backdoor. The glass sex toy measures 1.5 inch wide at the base of the shaft and 8 inches long, with up to 5.5 inches insertable. Sex toys made from glass have several special properties. Glass is hypoallergenic and non-porous – making it the material of choice for sex toy users when it comes to safe, healthy toys. You can even sanitize glass in boiling water – making it extremely beneficial for anal lovers. And you never need batteries with your glass sex toy either! The glass wand even comes with a heavy-duty plastic storage case to protect it and keep it looking like new. Adam & Eve recommends the Crystal Heart of Glass for vaginal or anal stimulation. The glass wand is compatible with Adam & Eve’s water-based and silicone-based sex lubes. Glass is incredibly easy to clean, and there a number of different options. First, you can use warm, soapy water like you would with other sex toys. Second, you can dip it in a pot of boiling water. Third, you can run it through the dishwasher. Let your glass wand dry before returning it to the storage case and hiding it with the rest of your sex toys in a discreet location.