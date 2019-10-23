Vanessa Cuccia

Crystal Healing And Sacred Pleasure: Awaken Your Sensual Energy Using Crystals And Healing Rituals, One Chakra At A Time

$29.99 $20.15

Buy Now Review It

Review Readers, you will be in awe of this beautiful and thoughtful tome. It is a thorough and mesmerizing guide to self-pleasure, empowerment, intimacy, and connectivity — all presented in a kind, healing and safe manner. Vanessa Cuccia's magic and care glows in each and every page. - Lisa Marie Basile, author of Light Magic for Dark Times Read more About the Author Vanessa Cuccia is regarded as a pioneer in the sex toy industry for introducing her methods of using crystals for sexual healing and empowerment on a global scale. She is the founder and creator of Chakrubs, The Original Crystal Sex Toy Company, and she continues to receive testimonials from people around the world who use her Chakrub products and methods. These overwhelmingly positive testimonials have inspired her to write Crystal Healing and Sacred Pleasure. Since conceptualizing her initial designs for crystal pleasure tools in 2011, and establishing her brand in 2012, Cuccia has been an influencer in the social movement of sex positivity, self-love, and personal awareness by bridging the gap between sensuality and spirituality. As creator of products that symbolize the essence of these movements, she spearheaded the ethos of the brand which is inspiring many to nurture their own emotional intelligence, self-awareness, and spiritual connection. Cuccia cultivated her knowledge of crystals and energy work while she was living in LA to pursue a career in music. During this time she worked a part-time job at an adult store where she fostered her education on sex positivity. Cuccia merged both principals, which sparked the idea of sexual exploration with the use of crystals. The recognition for the potential crystals have to facilitate energy movement inspired Cuccia to utilize crystals to enhance sexual pleasure. Cuccia’s work has been a fixture in the Hammer Museum and Museum of Sex, featured in magazines such as New York Magazine, Cosmopolitan, Elle and Allure, appeared on notable digital platforms such as Buzzfeed and VICE, and has been feature