Aether Beauty

Crystal Grid Gemstone Eyeshadow Palette

$58.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Cosmic inspired eyeshadow palette by Aether Beauty, formulated with diamond + amber + sapphire + topaz + amethyst + tourmaline crystals that illuminate light. The 12 shades also feature organic coconut oil + shea butter that creates a buttery-smooth texture for one-swipe application, and organic rose hip + moringa oil for a boost of vitamin C. Supercharged with crystals and good vibes, Aether Beauty develops sustainable + clean products that are good for you, good for...