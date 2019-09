Lele Sadoughi

Crystal-embellished Silk Headband

£174.00

Buy Now Review It

At Moda Operandi

A cool accessory for evening, Lele Sadoughi's headband is made from 'Midnight' silk in a matador-inspired shape. Its padded for comfort and thoroughly embellished with crystals. Perfect for special occasions, it seamlessly tops off a slick ballet bun.