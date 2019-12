GERMANIER

Crystal Embellished Headband

£275.00

Germanier's distinctive aesthetic – driven by designer Kevin Germanier's opulent take on upcycling – is imprinted into this silver headband. The showstopping piece is made up of hundreds of tiny crystals assembled onto a thick base and finished with satin and suede tips for gentle contact with the head. Team it with a printed T-shirt for a directional contrast.