Nova

Crystal Elixir Infused Gem Water Bottle

$43.99

Buy Now Review It

BAD VIBES NEVER STOOD A CHANCE: Charge your favorite drink with the amazing power of healing crystals and tell energy vampires and bad juju to get lost. Choose from beautiful rose quartz and nurture your heart chakra or harness your inner chi with calming amethyst points to rock each day with a “can’t phase this” attitude! This show-stopper can’t help but turn heads! 💎 SPLIT CRYSTAL CHAMBER FOR EASY SWAPPING: No pre-installed crystals or poorly designed chambers, here! YOU choose what crystals to use in the glass water bottle and can easily swap them out any time you’re in the mood for a change in energy. Just open the included bag of gemstones and crystals, unscrew the bottom stainless steel cap, pour into the infusion chamber and re-tighten. No worrying about leaks or unsanitary drinking conditions from direct contact (ick)! 💎 HIGH-QUALITY BOROSILICATE GLASS + CRYSTALS: Other crystal water bottles use thin, poorly made glass, frequently causing their bottom chambers to shatter and break. To keep you safe and sipping strong, our travel water bottle is made with the highest grade materials like shatter-resistant borosilicate glass and rust-free stainless steel. Plus, unlike some vendors who pass off colored pieces of glass as “crystals,” we always use the real deal! 💎 GIFT READY WITH BEAUTIFUL PACKAGING: Each bottle comes gift ready in stunning packaging. Each glass, stainless steel lids and neoprene sleeve are tested to the highest standards. They are all BPA approved making it the ultimate gift for yourself and your loved ones. Treat the wellness enthusiast in your life to all the positive healing effects of crystal infusion. 💎 NEOPRENE SLEEVE LOCKS IN TEMPERATURE: Hate cold tea and watery iced mochas? The Nova Crystals neoprene water bottle sleeve keeps hot drinks toasty-warm and cold drinks extra frosty. It’s perfect for winter drinks like chocolatey hot cocoa and cooling down in the summer with refreshing ice water infused with cucumber and lemon wedges or your favorite fruit mix! Your Spiritual Sideki