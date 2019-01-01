Search
Products fromShopJewelryEarrings
Burberry

Crystal Drop Earring And Stud Set

$695.00
At Burberry
A crystal drop earring and stud set inspired by British gardens. Artisanally made, the pieces are created using a specialist pressing technique and house around 50 hand-placed crystals.
Featured in 1 story
24 Of Party Season's Best Earrings
by Georgia Murray