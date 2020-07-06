StackedSkincare

Cryotherapy Ice Roller, Face & Body

What It Is This inflammation-fighting roller uses the power of cold to reduce redness and swelling. Filled with gel and water, this ice roller for your face features a stainless steel barrel to gently cool down angry skin. Leave the ice skin roller in your freezer to chill the liquid inside, and gently roll over the skin to relieve redness, inflammation, and puffiness. Ideal for acne lesions and puffy under eyes, this simple tool provides a big chill. What It Does Helps reduce inflammation and redness Soothes and calms irritated skin Alleviates puffiness under eyes What To Expect Cooling sensation upon touch