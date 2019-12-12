Recoup Fitness

Cryosphere Cold Massage Roller

$39.95 $35.96

Buy Now Review It

At The Grommet

Details A well-rounded way to relieve your post-workout soreness. This massage roller ball combines foam rolling and icing therapy into a single sphere, so you can soothe your sore muscles at home. Leave it in the freezer—the gel interior stays cold up to six hours—so you can relax any ache, inflammation, or spasm one roll at a time. Made in the USA: San Francisco, CA Before use, remove ball from base and place in the freezer for two hours or more Stays cold up to 6 hours Uniquely fitted handle keeps hands away from direct contact with cold roller Cold roller can be used inside grip or for free-rolling Great for getting into hard to reach muscle groups Materials: Roller ball: 201 stainless steel and non-toxic cooling gel; Handle: ABS plastic Care: Hand wash or disinfect with wipe/spray Dimensions: 4" x 3" x 4" Weight: 1.3 lbs