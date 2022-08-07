Recoup Fitness

Cryosphere Cold Massage Roller

$115.00

Give your injuries and pains the cold shoulder Recoup Fitness cold massage roller ball is fitted with 3.4 ounces of cooling gel and combines the benefits of cryotherapy and traditional massage for a quick recovery from muscle pains. The massage roller ball delivers the benefits of foam rolling and icing for a great muscle-relaxing therapy. The friction-free, smooth-rolling ball glides comfortably over the skin. The ice cold roller ball reduces inflammation and enhances recovery while the insulating gel maintains the ball's temperature so that it won't get too cold. The bottom blue ring can be unscrewed from the top handle, thereby enabling you to use the ball for exercises such as foot massage or foot stretching. The massage roller ball functions like an icepack. It reduces your metabolic rate and the release of lactic acid that causes pain in the muscles. The non-toxic gel in the rolling sphere can stay cold for about six hours after a night in the freezer. Its easy-to-grip base handle makes it simple to control while its compact size makes it easy for you to target the soreness and knots in your muscles from the arches of your feet to the legs, arms, back and shoulders. Use the roller ball after workouts to relieve strain or inflammation by massaging it over your muscles. You can free roll it or use it with the specially designed rubber grip to protect your hands from getting cold.