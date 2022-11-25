We The Free

Crvy Sydney Jumpsuit

$168.00 $84.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 69368587; Color Code: 001 Your most flattering done-in-one from The CRVY Collection, this stunning denim style features a high neckline, curve-hugging contoured waist, and flared leg silhouette for the perfect retro touch. Back zip closure Four pocket design Comfort stretch denim Fit Note: This style runs slightly small, if between sizes; we suggest sizing up.