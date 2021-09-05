We The Free

Crvy Super High-rise Lace-up Flare Jeans

Style No. 48602270; Color Code: 001 Found: The pair that finally fits in all the right places. Introducing: The CRVY Collection, denim redefined with your shape in mind. The Fit: High-rise, flare silhouette The Fabric: Stretch denim Why We ❤ It: Back lace detail, seaming for added shape, raw bottom hem, contoured waistband that hugs your waist, just right, with a no-gap back Fit: True to size - designed to fit your curves. We The Free Heritage inspired and lived-in staples. We The Free is an in-house label. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Import Measurements for size 28 Inseam: 33.5 in Rise: 11 in Leg Opening: 20 in