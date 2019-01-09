Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Totes
Hayward
Crushed Velvet Mini Shopper
$490.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Fabric: Velvet Logo accent at front Beige leather lining lightens the interior Dust bag included Weight: 6oz / 0.17kg Made in the USA Style #HAYWA30001
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Forever 21
Structured Tote Bag
$32.90
from
Forever 21
BUY
DETAILS
BCBGeneration
The Cory Tote
$60.00
from
Zappos
BUY
DETAILS
A Common Space
Silver Tote Bag
$45.00
from
A Common Space
BUY
DETAILS
Away
The Aluminum Edition Suitcase
$475.00
from
Away
BUY
More from Hayward
DETAILS
Hayward
Mini Floral Embroidered Leather Shopper
£864.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
DETAILS
Hayward
Leather Floral Mini Shopper
$925.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
More from Totes
DETAILS
Nisolo
Canvas Tote
$78.00
from
Nisolo
BUY
DETAILS
State
Rodgers Lunch Box
$38.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Adidas
Adidas Unisex Santiago Insulated Lunch Bag
$19.98
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Baggu
Baggu Standard Reusable Shopping Bag
$10.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted