Bobbi Brown
Crushed Lip Color
$29.00
At Bobbi Brown
Smashing fruits on our face is decidedly impractical, but for replicating that berry-stained, just-bitten look without a) eating berries or b) getting bitten, there is Bobbi Brown’s Crushed Lip Color.
Reviews
Rachel KrauseFull-time editor
With a lightweight, almost balmy texture and a semi-matte finish, this moisturizing formula is about as fuss-free as lipstick gets. A single swipe is all it takes to leave lips flushed with color and stained for hours, and while it does blur and soften around the edges instead of staying crisp all day, that’s kind of the point. In fact, come to think of it, that’s the entire point.