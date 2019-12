Paper Source

Crushed Blush Stationery Set

$14.95

Buy Now Review It

At Paper Source

This lovely stationery set features a crushed pink foil on blush pink background. Indian handmade paper is produced from recycled textiles from the garment industry and decorated with flower petals, wool, straw, grass and many other organic materials. Folded notecards. Blank inside. Accompanied with matching white envelopes.