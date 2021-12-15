Supersense

Crush Room Spray

Crush, like an intoxicating summer breeze filtered through a viridescent forest. Sensual notes of jasmine and soft floral balsam meet beyond the margins of a campfire, where young love hides under dark violet skies. Notes — Jasmine, sandalwood, balsam, vetiver Stay Moody — 2 oz. Reset and cleanse with our room spray. Mist to transport ordinary spaces into cosmic realms. Cruelty-free, non-toxic, vegan fragrance, custom blended in Canada and poured into minimalist glass vessels that exhale fragrant affirmations. Ingredients — Aqua (Water), Parfum (Fragrance), Polysorbate 20 Hazards — For external use only - avoid contact with the eyes. Store out of reach of children in a cool dry place. Handle glass with love & care.