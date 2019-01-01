Search
Products fromShopBeautyBody Care
Victoria's Secret

Crush Fragrance Lotion

$25.00
At Victoria's Secret
Addicted to you. A total rush in a soft lotion, this electric scent has fresh energy, playful florals and sexy spice for an intoxicating high. More
Featured in 1 story
Get Every Victoria's Secret Beauty Product On Sale
by Megan Decker