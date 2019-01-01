Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Victoria's Secret
Crush Fragrance Lotion
$25.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Victoria's Secret
Addicted to you. A total rush in a soft lotion, this electric scent has fresh energy, playful florals and sexy spice for an intoxicating high. More
Featured in 1 story
Get Every Victoria's Secret Beauty Product On Sale
by
Megan Decker
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Harry's
Harry's Shiso Body Wash
$6.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Palmer's
Palmer's Body And Face Lotion For Men
$5.29
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
La Fresh
Travel Lite Antiperspirant Wipes For Women
$2.49
from
Birchbox
BUY
DETAILS
Susanne Kaufmann
Rose Oil
$73.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
More from Victoria's Secret
DETAILS
Victoria's Secret
No Show Cheeky Panty
$10.50
from
Victoria's Secret
BUY
DETAILS
Victoria's Secret
Tease Rebel Travel Fragrance Mist & Lotion Gift Set
$30.00
$10.99
from
Victoria's Secret
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Victoria's Secret
Bombshell Eau De Parfum
$55.00
from
Victoria's Secret
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Victoria's Secret
Best-of Eau De Parfum Gift Set
$45.00
from
Victoria's Secret
BUY
More from Body Care
DETAILS
Jimmy Coco
Buff ‘n’ Glow
$12.00
from
Jimmy Coco
BUY
DETAILS
Method
X Minted Bloomy Bouquet Foaming Hand Wash
$3.49
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
The Body Shop
Body Polisher
£4.00
from
The Body Shop
BUY
DETAILS
Lush
Make Your Derrière Great Again
£9.00
from
Lush
BUY
More from Fragrance
Fragrance
7 Cannabis Fragrances That Won’t Make You Smell Like Burning Man
Fragrances have historically been separated into four distinct families: floral, fresh, woody, or spicy. However, in 2019, it should come as little
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Beauty
Bath & Body Works Is Having A Huge Fall Candle Sale — & Everythin...
In true Bath & Body Works fashion, the candle emporium has just dropped the biggest sale we've seen in quite some time — $5.95 single-wick candles —
by
Megan Decker
Fragrance
Why Palo Santo Is More Than Just A "Fragrance Trend"
There it was, sitting in my email inbox: a subject line calling out "the next big ingredient in fragrance." I was taken aback — and not because the
by
Thatiana Diaz
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted